UNCDF to fund local gov’t.

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Accountability and Planning in 5 districts of Uganda is set to improve.This follows the signing of a memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations Capital Development Fund and ministry of local government for a 5 year project worth 2M Euros.

Districts to benefit are Yumbe, Amuria, Omoro, Otuke and Amudat. Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Fund’s country Director Dmitry Pozhidaev said the ultimate goal of the initiative is to improve the capacity of targeted local governments to plan, manage discretionary funds and economic empowerment of youth and women.

Meanwhile the chairman of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda Majid Batambuze expressed concern over the continued inadequate budgetary allocation to local governments with all 41 municipalities and districts getting only 12% of the country’s budget as opposed to the proposed 38%.

He is now asking for a comprehensive approach to fund development at local government level.

This Local Government Excellence Fund is being implemented by United Nations Capital Development Fund in partnership with Ministry of Local Government.