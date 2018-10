By Moses Ndhaye.

The Uganda National Bureau of standards has refuted reports that there are fake- eggs on the market.

Yesterday there where media reports indicating that, police were hunting for manufactures of fake eggs which members of the public needed to be conscious about.

According to the Uganda National Bureau of standards spokesperson Godwin Muhwezi, the reports are not true.

He says these where a kind of sweets packed in what looked like an egg shell.