UNBS closes Sunshare factory

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has closed the Sunshare factory in Mukono until further notice over failure to comply with set standards in its production processes.

Sunshare Investments factory is known for production of the Lucky brand of juices including mango, pineapple and orange flavours.

According to the bureau’s public relations officer Godwin Muhwezi, laboratory analysis on product samples showed the juice had high level of Free Chlorine contrary to the requirements of the Standard for juices and other non-carbonated drinks.

According to the standard, juices and non-carbonated drinks should be free from chlorine because of its adverse effects on human health.

Muhwezi says the premises of the factory now remain closed until when the company directors demonstrate that they have put corrective measures in place to ensure that such contamination does not happen in future.