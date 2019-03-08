UN Women tasks women to be innovators

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The UN Women has urged women and girls to become innovators and don’t settle for being consumers of innovation.

In her message to commemorate the day, the UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo says a time when innovation is dominant, shaping and changing the way people live in every part of the world, women have to embrace it to positively impact their lives.

Mlambo says women should stop attributing their failures on remoteness, lack of good roads and electricity but rather use innovation and technology to break barriers to public services and opportunities.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Think Equal, Build Smart, and Innovate for Change.”