UN to donate vehicles to Uganda Police

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

The United Nations has announced a donation of 12 vehicles to the Uganda Police Force.

The announcement was made by the United Nations country coordinator, Rosa Malongo at police headquarters in Naguru.

Addressing the UN team, the police Chief Martin Okoth Ochola has said that the Uganda Police Force still needs assistance in infrastructure and human resources trainings to be able to achieve its goal of being a people’s force.

In response, Malango said they are discussing collaboration in areas of security, peace and operational effectiveness among others.