UN Secretary-General Guterres asks all world leaders to address climate change in 2019

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked all world leader to address the issue of climate change in 2019 due to its increasing devastating effect

In his message for the New Year, Guterres said that Climate change still running faster than global interventions and thus it must be given fast priority

He said that income inequality is also an issue to look out for because inequality is growing and “people are questioning a world in which a handful of people hold the same wealth as half of humanity.

He maintained that in 2019, the UN will continue to bring people together to build bridges and create space for solutions.