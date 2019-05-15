UN calls for more women involvement in politics

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The United Nations has applauded government for maintaining the affirmative action for women but says a lot more still needs to be done if more women are to be involved in politics.

The women’s country representative Dr. Maxime Houinato says the number of women in legislative positions is still very low because majority of such positions are non-affirmative.

Statistics from the UN Women show that only 36% of the women are cabinet ministers while only 8% have been able to become MP’s under the affirmative action.

He however warns that the progress so far made will not be sustainable if the political and policy environment is not favorable.