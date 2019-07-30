UN calls for compensation of trafficked persons

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The United Nations has appealed to states to step up efforts to ensure compensation for people who are trafficked.

This comes as the world marks the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

In a statement the UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children, Maria Grazia says profound changes and investments in long term solutions are needed in States’ approaches to ensure social inclusion for survivors of human trafficking.

She adds that Survivors of trafficking need solidarity and a friendly social environment to regain control of their lives, a process that certainly also requires financial resources.

She however says access to remedies is not limited to compensation, but it also encompasses restitution, which implies the reuniting of families and the restoration of employment for victims, as well as guarantees of non-repetition.

This she says includes a strong preventive component, requiring States to address the root causes of trafficking.