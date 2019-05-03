UN asks people to defend journalists

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The United Nations secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked all people across the world to defend the rights of journalists, whose efforts helping to build nations.

In his message to commemorate the world press freedom day, Guterres says it’s the people to suffer when the work of the media is targeted especially now that civic space is shrinking worldwide at an alarming.

He adds that a free press is essential for peace, justice, sustainable development and human rights.

He also says the theme for this year’s celebrations which is focusing on the role of the media in elections is timely because journalists are key in building fair and impartial institutions, holding leaders accountable and speaking truth to power.

According to UNESCO, almost 100 journalists were killed in 2018. Hundreds are imprisoned.