UN asks gov’t to protect journalists

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The United Nations has called on governments to strengthen press freedom and also protect journalists.

In his message for the World Press Freedom Day, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says promoting a free press is a sign of standing up for the truth.

He adds that a free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights for all and that the service offered by journalists to the public is invaluable.

They shine a light on local and global challenges and tell the stories that need to be told.

Guterres is now calling for prosecution of all crimes committed against journalists and for enforcement of laws that protect independent journalism, freedom of expression and the right to information.

The Day will also examine contemporary challenges of ensuring press freedom online.

This year’s global theme is ‘keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law’.