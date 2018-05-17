UMEME’s fate to be determined in 2021

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister for energy and mineral development Irene Muloni has revealed that the fate of Uganda’s power distributor UMEME will be determined in 2021.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center about her sector’s performance in implementing the NRM manifesto, Muloni said according to the law the termination or renewal of UMEME’s contract is supposed to be reviewed three years before the official contract expires.

She says right now the power distributor still has 7 years before its contract officially expires in 2025.

In March this year, the president blocked the renewal of UMEME’s concession, at least for now and directed Muloni who has in the past defended Umeme, to explain why, despite Umeme’s investment in the network, energy losses are high.

Muloni expressed optimism that the power problems will soon end further advising the Uganda Electricity distribution company to be ready to take over in case of any termination.