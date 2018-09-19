UMEME is up in arms over vandalism

By Moses Ndhaye.

UMEME has asked local leaders in the country to come up with non-partisan strategies which will help to stop vandalism of electricity installations.

According to the Manager Stakeholders relations at UMEME David Birugi for the last six Month UMEME has lost over 42 transformers totaling to about 990 million shillings, on addition to other electricity installations which the institution has lost for the several years due to vandalism.

He says, without the support of local leaders, the country will continue to lose several expensive infrastructures due to vandalism.

He says, these violate acts are not affecting UMEME alone in terms of incurring costs, but other institutions across the country get affected .