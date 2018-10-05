UK gives money to Uganda to to help fight Ebola

By Moses Ndhaye.

The government of United Kingdom has given 5.1 Million Pounds to Uganda to help the country in its efforts to check any outbreak of Ebola.

The donation was announced by the visiting United Kingdom Minister in charge of Africa region Harriet Baldwin while touring the Uganda virus Research Institute in Entebbe which houses the viral hemorrhagic fever Laboratory.

She says the Money is intended to help the country fight any possible outbreak of the Ebola disease through carrying out surveillance at the broader points.

Currently Uganda is on high alert surveillance due to an outbreak of Ebola in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Baldwin says Ebola outbreak must be defeated through carrying out more Research about the disease and building a strong human resource to render quality services to the community.

This additional grant is among several grants the UK government has given to Uganda to curb outbreaks of viral diseases in the country.