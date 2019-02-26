UJA president Bashir Kazibwe charged for defaming a city pastor

By Ruth Anderah.

The President Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) Bashir Kazibwe has been charged before Buganda Road court with allegedly defaming a city pastor.

Kazibwe has jointly charged with 4 other people who are residents of Kimwanyi zone in Katanga Makerere within Kampala city .

The group has however denied ever damaging the name and reputation of pastor David Walugembe of External Gospel Church in Kimwanyi Katanga.

Now the presiding grade one magistrate Robert Mukanza has released them on a non- cash bail of 4 million shillings after court found their sureties presented as substantial.

The court has also Issued an order against Kazibwe and co-accused not to comment on the matter until it’s final disposal.

The suspects will report back to court on the March 29th 2019 as police investigations continue .Prosecution led by Patricia Cingitho states that on January 5th 2019, Kazibwe Bashir, Thomas Bagonza, Beatrice Nabwire and Hassan Ssegawa in areas of Katanga near industrial area Kampala spread information damaging Pastor Daniel Walugembe’s name whom they accused of forcefully grabbing their land