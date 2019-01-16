UIA wants more funding to purchase land in Namanve

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Investment Authority has cried out for more funding to purchase more land in the Namanve Industrial park.

Appearing before the parliament finance committee to present their views on the 2019/2010 budget framework paper, the authority’s acting executive director Lawrence Byensi said shs 250 billion is needed for the purchase of 446 acres of land in Namanve.

The funds he says are not included in the shs 10.984 billion has allocated to the authority in the forthcoming financial year.

His revelation did not go well for the MPs led by the committee chairperson Henry Musasizi who wondered why government would purchase more land in an industrial park that has half the land currently unutilized.

However the UIA director lands development Hamza Galiwango said the land is not enough to accommodate the over 100 investors who have applied for the land with priority sector projects.

His submission was also supported by finance minister for planning David Bahati.