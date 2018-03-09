Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga to work together

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Kenya president Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have expressed commitment to work together

This followed a closed door meeting held this morning at Harambe house.

This is the first time the two are meeting since their fallout following the hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Election and October 26, 2017 repeat presidential poll that Mr Odinga boycotted.

Addressing journalists after the meeting President Uhuru said the meeting was aimed at ironing our differences which threatened the unity of the country.

He says the meeting begins a new chapter and process of unifying the country, calling for support from all stakeholders

Meanwhile Odinga said the time was now to forget the past differences and disagreements, to move forward as one nation.

He said they have agreed to stop any dissent immediately and not to allow the country’s diversity to kill their nation.