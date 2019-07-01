Uhuru hails fallen Safaricom CEO

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the death of the former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore as a great loss to the country since he played a big role in the formulation of Kenya’s national development agenda 2030.

Collymore succumbed to caner this morning at his home aged 61.

Kenyatta says people should not only mourn but also celebrate his life because his legacy will forever remain in the hearts of Kenyans and the whole world.

Others have described him as a “legend” and having a “brilliant mind”.

Collymore was the head of Safaricom since 2010 and his contract was extended by a year to compensate for the time he was away on medical leave.

Last year, Safaricom was named by Forbes magazine as the top employer on the continent.

