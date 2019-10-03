UHI needs 0ver 70m dollars for modern machines

By Prossy Kisakye.

Uganda heart institute is looking for over 70 million dollars to equip the facility with modern machines

The executive director of Uganda heart institute, Dr. John Omagino said that if given these equipment’s can work for a period of 50 years.

He explained that this will save government over 100 million dollars spent on heart related diseases treated abroad due limited facilities here to handle complicated cases.

Over 18 million people worldwide die each year over heart related disease a figure that is stimulated by people’s failure to know that they have heart defects early.