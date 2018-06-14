UGBudget18 Opposition boycott the presentation of the national budget

By Moses Kyeyune.

Members of Parliament from the opposition have boycotted the presentation of the national budget this after noon in protest of allegations that their colleagues are behind the killing of Ibrahim Abiriga.

Abiriga, who represented AruaMunicipality was last week gunned down by unknown assailants.

most of the accusing fingers by NRM leader pointed at the opposition.

KFM has caught up with shadow internal affairs minister Muwanga Kivumbi and Atkins Katusabe the shadow minister for foreign affairs.