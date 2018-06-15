UGBudget18 M7 bitter with Daily Monitor, wants police bond and bail removed

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has called for the removal of bail and police bond awarded by courts to persons involved in criminal capital offenses like murder.

In his address during the budget reading this evening, Museveni says these practices have since delayed justice.

His remark comes after the release of Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze who was yesterday released on police bond shortly after she was arrested.

Meanwhile has attacked newspapers like daily monitor for writing about Uganda’s indebtedness.

He said the story wrote by monitor about Uganda’s debt that is overweening was not true and has warned monitor to stop such talks with immediate effect.