UGBudget18 Leader of Opposition explains opposition boycott

By Kyeyune Moses.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament has explained that the opposition was a protest of what she called an attack on the constitution by leaders in the National resistance Movement.

This, she says was done when leaders within the ruling party including its national chairperson and president, Yoweri Museveni accused the opposition for killing former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

Winnie Kiiza has told the pres at Parliament this evening that the regime is escaping from its responsibility of protecting all citizens and their property.

She also says that accusing the opposition is a mere scapegoat since they have championed the demand for answers on the popular killings that have rocked the country.

