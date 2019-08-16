Uganda’s Under 15 leaves for Eritrea

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The National U-15 football team has this morning left for Eritrea ahead of the CECAFA tournament in Asmara.

The tournament that has attracted Eleven (11) National junior teams is designed for players under the age of 15 years kicks off on Saturday 17th August and ends on 1st September.

The Ugandan contingent has 20 players.

After yesterday’s training session the team head coach Jackson Magera said his team is ready to face the opponents in the tournament.

He says they have had a good period of training with no injuries adding that the tournament is good for the young players to know the kind of stages to go through when playing football.

Uganda is drawn in group B with; Rwanda, Ethiopia and South Sudan