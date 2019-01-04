Uganda’s Public debt worrying – Auditor General

By Moses Kyeyune.

The rate at which Uganda is borrowing is worrying, the auditor General John Muwanga has said.

The auditor general has been handing over the report for the year ended June 30, 2018 to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga at parliament this afternoon.

According to the report, public debt has increased by 22 percent from shs 33.99 trillion as at 30th June 2017 to shs 41.51 trillion as at 30th June 2018.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Auditor General in charge of Audit, Keto Nyapendi has told journalists, that government might have to go slow if the current burden is to be sustained.