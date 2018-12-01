Uganda’s Kaheru elected head of regional observers

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The East and Horn of Africa Election Observers Network has chosen Uganda’s Cryspy Kaheru as its head.

The decision to choose Kaheru who is the coordinator of the Citizens coalition for electoral democracy in Uganda was agreed on during the 3rd council meeting of the Network which was held in Nairobi.

Kaheru is now mandated to carry out various tasks among them; Activate country forums in all the member countries, Support joint regional election observation and technical mission, Promote partnership with relevant regional bodies and organizations.

He is also supposed to establish contact with prospective members in Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, Somaliland, Puntland, Eritrea and Djibouti