Uganda’s innovation community meets in Kampala next week

By Prossy Kisakye

The push for innovation in Uganda has received a boost from Start-up Uganda which has organized the Kampala Innovation week for key players in the start-up ecosystem.

The chairperson of Start-up Uganda, Mr.Richard Zulu tells KFM that Kampala Innovation Week which kicks off on 16th-18th October will see many innovators showcase what they’re doing and share knowledge.

The three-day initiative is focusing on cooperation of entrepreneurs across East Africa in order to come up with the common goal of developing and promoting younger entrepreneurs in specific business entities.

Zulu urges entrepreneurs to participate in Kampala innovation week to widen their business perspective and also use this opportunity to exhibit their innovations.

Some of the speakers lined up for the three-day event include Robert SkidmoreChief of Sector and Enterprise Competitiveness Section, UN International Trade Centre (ITC), Seanice LojedeGroup C.E.O & Co-founder Blu Flamingo Digital Africa, Peter NdichuSenior Market Engagement Manager, GSMA Ecosystem Accelerator and Toddre’ DaLaura MonierProducer/Host, Off the Beaten Path.

Others are Susan NsibirwaPartner, Urge Uganda as well as Martin LabbéTech Sector Development Coordinator & NTF IV programme manager, UN International Trade Centre.