Uganda’s GDP to shoot up

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of finance has projected a 6.2 % economic growth rate in the next financial year 2019-2020 down from the current 5.8% in 2018-2019.

This prediction comes at a time when Uganda’s economic growth is atthe recovery level.

Speaking during the ongoing National budget conference, the minister for finance Matia Kasaijja said that this hope of growth is premised on improved infrastructure, attained ease of doing business, improved agriculture and others.

He said that with the current trend, the project growth rate may even increase.