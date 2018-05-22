Uganda’s embassy in Algeria accounts frozen

By Thembo Kahungu.

The ministry of foreign Affairs has frozen accounts of Uganda’s embassy in Algeria until a forensic audit is carried out to assess how finances disbursed by the government are spent by the mission.

The decision was communicated in a May 14th letter issued by James Kintu an undersecretary in the ministry of foreign affairs on behalf of the Permanent Secretary Patrick Mugoya.

In the letter, Kintu directed that neither the ambassador, AlintumaNsambu nor his staff should spend any money until the auditors arrive in Algiers at the end of this month.

According to Kintu, the decision was taken following several complaints from AmbasadorNsambu and the embassy accounting Officer Fred Tushabe, accusing each other of financial impropriety.