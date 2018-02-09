Uganda’s EALA MPs divided over Somalia EAC application

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA)have expressed divergent views on the proposal by the heads of states to admit Somalia into the community.

One of the issues to be discussed during the Heads of State Summit scheduled for later this month in Kampala is Somalia’s application to join the East African Community.

According to Susan Nakawuki, opening boarders for Somalia is a dangerous move that is likely to allow terrorists to attack the region with a lot of ease.

However Fred Mukasa Mbidde says that bringing Somalia closer to the region will help improve monitoring and sharing of security strategies to eliminate terrorists from the region.