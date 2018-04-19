Uganda’s commonwealth team returns today

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The team that represented Uganda at the 2018 Gold Coast common wealth games in Australia returns today.

The Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni is expected to receive this team at Entebbe International Airport.

According to officials, the first batch will arrive at 1:50 PM aboard an emirates flight while the second which will be carrying the Golden Boy Joshua Cheptegei will arrive at around 2:30PM.

However it has been revealed that two of the athletes; Irene Kasubo and KalidiBatuusa who were part of the 69 man team will not be part of this team travelling back home as they allegedly vanished.

Uganda managed to finish in 15th place at the games after scooping 6 medals, three of which were gold.