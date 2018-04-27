Ugandans urged to understand & sign contracts before getting into employment

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans have been advised to always sign contracts whose terms and conditions of service they understand before getting into employment.

According to the state minister for gender and culture Peace Mutuuzo, many Ugandans are being exploited at the workplace because of taking for granted important contractual details which are key for a safe working environment.

She is now appealing to all Ugandans to report to the gender ministry any cases of exploitation especially when the agreed terms of the contract are changed by the employer without mutual agreement.

This comes as the country prepares national Labour Day celebrations slated May 1st in Sembabule District Under the theme “promoting public spirit in the public sector”.