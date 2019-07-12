Ugandans spend more time waiting to get treatment- Survey

By Moses Ndhaye.

A new survey report has revealed that patients who go to seek for treatment from designated government health facilities spend more time waiting before they can get a health official to work on them.

The world health organization recommends that a patient who goes to seek treatment in any health facility must be attended to within an hour.

However the new survey carried out by Twaweza indicates that Ugandan patients spend at least 74 minutes waiting to get medical treatment in referral hospital.

The lead researcher Marrie Nanyanzi says the survey also showed that that half of the Uganda’s population seek treatment from government health facilities while only 29% go to private health facilities.

She says majority of the patients who go to government hospitals are from rural areas and have attained little education.