Ugandans should demand for adequate pay

By Ritah Kemigisa

Ugandans have been asked to strongly fight for their rights and demand for adequate payment that equals the work done.

Addressing journalists ahead of the World day for safety and health at work, the state minister for gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo says no one should offer a working Ugandan less in exchange for their time and expertise.

She has meanwhile advised all employers to create a healthy and safe environment for employees.

This she says is an economic investment since it makes economic returns 10 times greater than the monetary investment.

The World day for safety and health at work commemoration in Uganda will run under the theme “Occupational safety and health in enterprise development and competitiveness.”