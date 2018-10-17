Ugandans saling passports abroad

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of foreign affairs has decried the continued selling of passports by Ugandans in Arab countries.

This come at the time when over 40 Ugandan have been deported and others still in jail in these countries for many offences including lacking documents including passports.

According to Moses Kasujja the spokesperson ministry of foreign affairs said that Ugandans are selling their passports mainly to Nigerians who offer them some money and thus making them fugitives in those countries.

He said that many are rotting in prisons, but they can’t be helped because they have no document to show their country of origin.