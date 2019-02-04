Ugandans not ready for Oil – MP Ssegona

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Ssegona has accused government of not doing enough to prepare Ugandans for the lucrative oil business.

Ssegona says the oil and gas sector is a specialized sector that requires internationally certified skills especially for engineers and technicians which most Ugandans do not have.

He adds that the country has no integrated plan to show readiness to take advantage of the Oil whose commercial production is expected to start in 2022.

However through the local content policy government assured Ugandans and local companies that they would take up 40% of the jobs in the sector.