Ugandans to pay more for power as more dams come on board

By Sam Ssebuliba.

Ugandans are likely to pay more for power in Uganda as more dams come on board.

This comes at a time when government is planning to commission more two power dams that is Karuma and Isimba despite the available power surplus.

While releasing the reality check report dubbed powering Uganda’s transformation, the executive director center for development alternative Max Walter said that the current power consumption cannot cover the production cost and that explains increasing power tariffs.

He said that it would be prudent for government to start by building the power demand and increase power generation accordingly.

Currently Uganda power installed capacity stands at 822 megawatts, and it’s likely to rise to 3500 megawatts by end of this years.