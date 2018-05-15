Ugandans Investing more in their country

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Investment Authority has noted an increase in the number of Ugandans investing in their own country.

Giving a quarterly report on the licensed projects for the last 9 months, the authority’s investment director Lawrence Byensi said out of the targeted 225 projects for this financial year, the authority has seen 193 projects registered which represents an 86% of the actual realization of the authority’s goals.

He adds that out of these, 37 projects were from Uganda which account for 52% of Direct Domestic Investment as compared to the Foreign Direct Investments which now stand at 48%.

Byensi meanwhile says the central region is attracting more investments followed by the eastern and western with the northern region trailing in forth position.