Ugandans in danger advised to make use of the emergence unit

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Police publicist Fred Enanga has advised Ugandan who find themselves in danger to make use of the police emergence unit.

In a weekly press briefing at Naguru police headquarters Enanga revealed that they have recorded a considerable progress in the emergence section.

He notes that for the month of February out of the 294 valid emergence calls from the 112 and 999 lines they responded to 20 fatal accident calls, 48 serious injury accident calls, 31 mob justice calls and 37 fire out break calls among others

He however cautioned those that make pointless calls to the police emergence unit that with the new CCTV camera online system they will be tracked down and charged accordingly.