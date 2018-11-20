Ugandans do not how to use toilets

By Ritah Kemigisa.

More than half of Ugandans do not know how to use toilets and latrines in the country.

The remark has been made by David Katwere, the Uganda Sanitation Fund project Technical assistant at the ministry of health at the World toilet day dialogue held in Kampala.

Katwere says it is unfortunate that people are still using direct fingers for anal cleansing while some of the toilets are not well designed to allow comfortability of the users.

He says due to this inconvenience, people spoil the toilets with their fecal substance while others have no idea when to empty latrines when full.

The ministry of health statistics Uganda has a toilet coverage of 79% while the remaining 21% do not have toilets.

