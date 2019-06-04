Ugandans be careful – Intelligence expert

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Ugandans are advised to be extremely vigilant as the country prepares for a contentious 2021 general election.

The warning is issued by former intelligence operative Charles Rwomushana in the wake of a spate of growing criminality majorly death by shooting.

The just released 2018 police annual report also shows that such crimes are on the rise and indeed just last week three people were shot dead in broad day by armed men on motorcycles in Nansana.

Rwomushana expresses fear that the people might end up in internally displaced camps since the people carrying out such shootings and other related crimes seem more organized and have advanced intelligence as compared to the one of government.

He warns that if the security situation is not contained early enough in some parts of Uganda a replica of what happened in North Kivu is likely to happen.

The police Chief Martin Okoth Ochola has since assured Ugandans of safety.