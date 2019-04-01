Ugandans asked to support EC activities

By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandans have been urged not to ignore forthcoming activities by the electoral commission in preparation for the next general polls.

This comes from the coordinator of Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda Crispy Kaheru following last week’s launch of the Citizens electoral roadmap Tracker.

Kaheru says many Ugandans in 2016 missed voting after missing important activities like updating their particulars on the national register

He says even as the commission embarks on demarcation of election areas, in the month of April, members should be engaged so as not to miss.

The tracker will be used to monitor the implementation of the roadmap activities recently launched by the national electoral commission