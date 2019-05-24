Ugandans asked to planet more trees

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The finance minister Matia Kasaija has rallied all Ugandans to take the issue of environmental protection and climate change seriously.

Launching the national tree planting exercise as part of the budget month activities, Kasaija says the effects of climate change are real and that even should join in the fight.

He has also urged Kampala capital city authority to restore the green belts and gardens in the city instead of clearing wetlands and every available land for buildings.

Kasaija also encourages every Ugandan to ensure they plant trees in their homes for conservation purposes.