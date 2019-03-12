Ugandan who died on Ethiopian Airlines confirmed

Police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga on Monday confirmed that Commissioner of Police Christine Alalo was among the 157 people who died on Sunday in the plane crash.

CP Alalo was working with the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), as the acting Police Commissioner.

“The officer was returning to from Italy to Mogadishu, Somalia and was one of the victims in the Ethiopian Flight ET 302, which crashed yesterday killing all occupants,” he said.

Mr Enanga further noted that the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola has shared the sad news with the immediate family members of the fallen officer and created a task team headed by the Director of Peace Support Operations AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe, to coordinate with both the AU headquarters and Ethiopian Airlines to ensure her remains are traced and transported to her family in Uganda for burial.

“At the time of her death, CP Alalo was serving as the Acting Police Commissioner AMISOM and her tour of duty was expected to end in June, 2019,” Enanga said.