Ugandan investors urged to advantage of DRC market

By Tom Brian Angurini

Ugandan investors and the business community have been urged to explore the huge market potential that Democratic Republic of Congo offers by investing in the country.

This call is sounded by state minister for investment Evelyn Anite while speaking to KFM ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Uganda counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

She says DR Congo has a population of 87 million people which makes it a huge market for manufactured Ugandan goods.

President Tshisekedi is expected in the country tomorrow for a 2-day working visit.