Ugandan develops social media App

By Tom Brian Angurini



A 28-year old student has developed an App called Cash Chat which he says can help young people make money on social media.

This comes after a new study conducted by US-based Martin Prosperity Institute ranked Uganda among the top three countries with advanced technological and innovation capabilities in Africa.

Asher Namanya, says some of the features on the App include a wallet in the chat, money transfers, wallet to wallet, airtime top-up, withdraws to mobile, bill payments, member savings, sponsored Ads-to all users, instant chats one-on-one and group participants of up to 1000 members.

Namanya says his vision is to connect the world and change lives through financial technology.