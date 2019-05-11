Uganda Young Democrats endorse Bobi Wine for president

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Uganda Young Democrats, the youth wing of the Democratic Party have endorsed Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi as their flag bearer in the 2021 presidential elections.

Addressing journalists in Kampala this morning, the group’s Secretary General Robert Mugambwa said Bobi Wine is the right candidate who represents the youth and their aspirations.

He adds that as the young generation, a new leadership and change of government is all they desire.

Mugambwa has meanwhile urged all political forces of change to unite for a common goal of ensuring peaceful transition.