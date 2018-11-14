Uganda world life bill 2018 tabled

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of tourism,wildlife and antiquities Prof Ephraim Kamuntu has said that a new bill aimed at strengthening wildlife conservation has been tabled before parliament.

While opening the 16th African wild life consultation forum, Kamuntu said poaching and wildlife trafficking is on the rise and if unchecked will lead to loss of more wild animals.

He says they are optimistic that once the Uganda Wild Life Bill 2018 is passed, the tough punishments it prescribes for traffickers will act as a deterrent.

He adds that the law will also streamline procedures of compensating people who are attacked or those whose properties are affected by wildlife.