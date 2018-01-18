The ministry of trade has expressed optimism that Uganda will soon join the top 4 cotton growing counties in Africa.

Signing a memorandum of understanding between Uganda and Sub Saharan Africa limited, a company from Turkey with interest in cotton and textile, the state minister of trade Micheal Werikhe said the ministry is this financial year considering cotton as a priority to improve on country’s export earnings.

Werikhe says to achieve this; they are considering eliminating export subsidies for cotton and implementation of the duty free market export access for cotton related products.

Meanwhile the chairperson of the SSA investors Adnun Sarihan says they are committed to reviving the diminishing cotton and textile industry in Uganda.

He says as part of this commitment they are to construct centers in different parts of the country where cotton farmers will be trained on good practices of cotton farming.