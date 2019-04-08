Uganda Tourism Board applauds security agencies

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Uganda Tourism Board has applauded the country’s security forces for a successful operation that saw the rescue of an American Tourist and her tour guide

A joint security operation last evening rescued an American tourist, Ms Kimberly Sue Endicott and her tour guide Jean Paul, who were last week kidnapped in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Speaking to Kfm the Board’s Executive director Lilly Ajarova says this very important and should give confidence to everyone that Uganda has the capacity to deal with any such incidence

She says tourists should not be afraid of anything

Last week, security forces embarked on a joint operation to hunt gunmen who had kidnapped the American Tourist and the Ugandan tour guide from Queen Elizabeth National Park.