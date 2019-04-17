Uganda to tap into new Bombadier technology – Plane maker President

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda is one of the pioneer beneficiaries for the latest technology introduced to the CRJ 900 Bombarder planes, Plane maker President Fred Cromer has said.

President Cromer made the announcement at the official handover of two planes at the Company’s home in Quebec, Canada.

According to Cromer, the CRJ 900 Bombardier has been fitted with a New atmosphere cabin, that sets new standards for passenger comfort and experience in the regional jet market.

The revival of the national airline, Uganda Airlines, comes in the face of government’s rigorous efforts to boost tourism and local industrial markets, as well as regional competitiveness.

