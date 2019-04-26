Uganda to showcase beauty during CPA summit – Kadaga

By Moses Kyeyune.

Uganda will show case her beauty during the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary summit slated for 22-29 September, in Kampala, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has said.

Kadaga has been speaking at the officials launch of the web portal for the event which will take place at the commonwealth Resort beach hotel in Munyonyo.

She says that the summit is a great opportunity for local citizens who will be allowed to exhibit and sell their different products.

The speaker says that during the summit, a number of issues affecting the legislatures across the world will be discussed.